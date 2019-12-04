WATCH: Farrell eyes second-straight state title on ‘revenge tour’

Farrell will meet Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class A State Championship on Thursday at 1 p.m. in Hershey

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell’s dream season started as a nightmare. The Steelers opened the campaign with two straight losses.

“Inexperience kind of showed up early,” said Head Coach Amp Pegues. “Once we kind of got certain people in certain positions, we kind of settled in and we started to click from there.”

Steelers players never lost the faith.

“We’ve just been able to handle it and overcome all of the adversity that we’ve been faced with. Here we are, playing in December,” said senior lineman Melvin Hobson.

Since dropping the first two games of the season, Farrell has won 13 straight games.

The Steelers are calling their playoff run a revenge tour. It started with last week’s Western Final against Clairton. It continues Thursday in the state championship against Bishop Guilfoyle.

The Marauders are making their fourth trip to the state championship game in the last six years. That includes a 35-0 route of Farrell in 2015.

“That was part of the revenge tour…getting by Clairton and getting that monkey off our back,” Pegues said. “Same thing here. Going against a team that actually blew us out…and put a good whooping on us, a pretty good team. We’re here to try and get that revenge back, and we talk about it all the time with these guys.”

“They’re not beating us 35-0 again,” said sophomore Anthony Stallworth. “Thursday, the coaches got everything planned out for us for us to be in the best position to win.”

“To go and be able to have a chance to avenge that, it’s great. Everything lined up perfect, just how we wanted it,” Hobson said.

Pegues is plenty familiar with Farrell’s football success. As a Farrell player, he was the starting quarterback of the Steelers’ state championship team in 1995. He was also the offensive coordinator of last year’s title team.

“It just means for everyone just to show that we did it for them. We did it for ourselves also but to raise that trophy one more time is going to be crazy,” he said.

Thursday night’s kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Hersheypark Stadium.

The Steelers would love to return home with their second-straight crown.

“It would mean the world to me, personally, to graduate and go out on top with my boys that I grew up with since we were little,” Hobson said. “We all grew up to be able to accomplish this for the city for the fourth time. Something great.”