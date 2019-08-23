WATCH: Farrell defense makes an early statement in regular season opener

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Defending state-champion Farrell made an early statement on defense in the 2019 regular season opener against University Prep on Friday night.
Brian Hilton Junior provided the pressure which allowed Jaden Harrison to come up with the key interception for the Steelers.
Watch the video to see the Steelers’ first big play of the season, as the look to repeat as state champions.
We are tracking scores, get updated scores every Friday night on the WKBN Scores page.
