FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell defeated West Middlesex 33-0 Friday night.

Watch the video above to see Farrell defensive back Amarion Odem emerge from a pack during a moment of confusion and a fumble to sprint 79 yards for a score.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best player in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.