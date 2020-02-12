WATCH: Farrell boys finish perfect in conference play

The Steelers finish (12-0) in Region 2 with a victory over West Middlesex

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Farrell boys basketball finished a perfect (12-0) in Region 2 this season, after a 77-48 win over West Middlesex Tuesday night.

Farrell senior Eric Hopson led the way with 26 points. Sophomore Sayyid Muhammad added 16 points, and senior Ben King chipped in 12 for the Steelers who finish the regular season at (14-7).

West Middlesex was led by senior George Troyer, who finished with 11 points. Freshman Richie Preston and senior Gabe Mild both scored 8 points each for the Big Reds, who finished (9-13) in the regular season.