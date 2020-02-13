WATCH: Farrell boys enter latest WKBN Power Rankings

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top 10 high school boys basketball teams in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The boys high school basketball tournament field is set in both Ohio and Pennsylvania, and most of the top seeds have been part of our WKBN Power Rankings all season. This week, the Farrell boys enter the top ten.

Watch the video above to see our WKBN Power Rankings.

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top ten high school boys basketball teams in the Valley. This includes every team from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

These are the teams we believe have the best chance to make a deep run in the tournament and could contend for a conference championship this season.