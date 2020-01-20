WATCH: ‘Even more hungry now’ Boardman suffers first loss of the season at hands of familiar foe Green

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman suffered their first loss of the season Sunday afternoon as the Spartans fell to Green 50-45.

Boardman has won 23 of their last 25 games, both losses have come at the hands of Green.

The Spartans and Bulldogs traded the lead several times throughout the second half.

An Ethan Anderson three game Boardman a one point lead heading to the fourth quarter.

But the Bulldogs Garrison Kesslar scored 8 points down the stretch to give Green the lead for good.

Derrick Anderson had 18 for the Spartans with Ethan Anderson added 11.

Boardman falls to 10-1 on the year.