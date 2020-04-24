WATCH: ESPN Radio Pittsburgh previews Steelers draft, Lynn Bowden

Wes Uhler joined Sports Team 27's Josh Frketic to talk about what the Steelers will do on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Day 2 of the NFL Draft is Friday night, kicking off at 7 p.m. with rounds two and three scheduled.

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not have a first round pick Thursday, but they hold the 49th overall pick in the second round Friday night.

ESPN Radio Pittsburgh host Wes Uhler joined WKBN to talk about what the Steelers might do, including the potential of selecting Valley native Lynn Bowden.

