WATCH: Erie McDowell hands Kennedy Catholic their 2nd-straight loss

Ike Herster had 27 points but it wasn't enough as KC fell on the road to McDowell

ERIE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic was handed their 2nd-straight loss Friday night as the Golden Eagles fell to Erie McDowell 65-53.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

With the win, McDowell jumps KC for first place in Region 7.

Ike Herster led the Golden Eagles with 27 points while Jaleel Christian had 12.

William Jeffress led the way for McDowell with 22 points in the win.

The loss drops Kennedy Catholic to 10-5 on the year and 3-1 in Region 7.

McDowell improves to 14-2 and 5-0 in region play.