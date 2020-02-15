WATCH: End of the Golden era? Four-time defending state champion Kennedy Catholic falls

The Golden Eagles fail to qualify for the PIAA State Tournament for the first time since 2011

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – One of the greatest championship runs in state history came to end in Grove City Friday night. Kennedy Catholic, the four-time defending state champions, fell to Erie, 61-52 in the Class 6A District Ten semifinals.

The Golden Eagles got a team high 22 points from senior Ike Herster. Kennedy Catholic’s Sky’ler Thomas added 14 points, and sophomore Elijah Harden connected on 3 three points, and finished with 11 points

The Royals were led by junior Jamie Smith with 16 points. John Woodward finished with 14 points, and Jhamien Smith chipped in 12 for Erie, who will now advance to the District Ten championship game next Tuesday against Erie McDowell.

Kennedy Catholic finishes the season at (13-10) and fails to qualify for the PIAA State Tournament for the first time since 2011.