WATCH: Eight Straight! Bender and Burch lead Harding past Ursuline

Bender and Burch combined for 36 points to pace Harding past Ursuline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding girls basketball team grabbed their 8th-straight win Monday night as the Raiders went on the road and topped Ursuline 68-44.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Harding jumped out to a 38-18 lead at the break and never looked back.

Faith Burch led all-scorers with 20 points while Kamarah Bender had 16 and Diamond Phillips added 11.

For Ursuline, Cara McNally led the Irish with 16 points while Paris Gilmore had 10.

Warren Harding improves to 16-2 and haven’t lost since December 28th.

Ursuline drops to 5-13 on the season.