Watch: East Liverpool wins first meeting with Wellsvile since 1964

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Liverpool Potters pulled away from the Wellsville Tigers in the second half to win by the score of 48-15 Friday night.

It was the first meeting between the neighboring towns on the gridiron since 1964.

The Potters scored 21 second half points in the victory.

The Potters and Tigers both finish the season with a record of 5-5.

