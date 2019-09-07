Watch: East Liverpool falls to Indian Creek

East Liverpool fell to Indian Creek Friday night to drop to 1-1 on the young season

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool fell to Indian Creek 27-13 Friday night in East Liverpool.

The Potters move to 1-1 on the young season.

East Liverpool will be home for the third-straight week to open the season next Friday as they welcome 2-0 Salem to town.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

