Watch: East beats Ursuline in double OT thriller

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown East defeated Ursuline in double overtime Friday night, winning by the score of 28-27.

Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime, but East broke the tie and walked away with the victory after the second overtime.

Youngstown East (3-1) travels to Lutheran East next Friday while Ursuline (0-4) travels to Harding.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from this game.

