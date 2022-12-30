KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger junior Duncan Moy led the way for the Braves, dropping 25 points in a 62-56 win over St. Thomas Aquinas to improve to a perfect 9-0 on the season.

Watch Moy rise up for the slam above and the extended highlights.

Moy scored 15 points in the first half and the Braves led by 10 at the break.

The Braves would go on to defeat St. Thomas Aquinas 62-56 and Moy would notch a game-high 25 points.

Cole Burnett also added 16 points for Badger while senior Brad Hamilton pitched in 12 points.

The Knights fall to 6-3 on the season with the loss, while Badger improves to 9-0 and will enter 2023 perfect.