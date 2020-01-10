WATCH: Down to the wire! McDonald girls rally past Reserve for big MVAC win

Sophia Costantino led the charge for McDonald with 10 points, including a big basket with just over a minute left in the game.

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald girls basketball team used a strong defensive performance and several clutch shots late to rally past rival Western Reserve, 34-33 Thursday at Western Reserve High School.

The Blue Devils trailed by four at halftime, in a game where both teams struggled shooting from the outside.

But McDonald continued to keep up their defensive pressure and Sophia Costantino’s jumper with just over a minute left gave the Blue Devils a four-point lead.

In the end, Reserve had one last chance, down one with 3.5 seconds left, but Danielle Vuletich’s shot was off the mark.

Sophia Costantino led the charge for McDonald with 10 points, while Maddy Howard added 9 points.



Reserve’s Danielle Vuletich scored 10 points and Olivia Pater had 9.

With the win, McDonald improves to 10-1 on the season, while Western Reserve drops to 10-2.