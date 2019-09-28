Watch: Dominguez stumbles, regains balance and sheds tacklers on long run

You can watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a game full of highlight reel plays in the ‘Game of the Week’ matchup between Girard and South Range Friday night.

One of the plays that really jumped off the page was a near-touchdown run by Dylan Dominguez that spanned almost the entire length of the field and ended at the one yard line. Dominguez stumbles at one point, but picks himself up in an impressive run through the Girard defense. Watch the video above to see the play.

