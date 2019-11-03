WATCH: Defense steals the show in Week 10’s edition of Top Plays of the Week

Offense, defense and special teams all made an appearance in our Top Plays of the Week for Week 10

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football regular season has wrapped up in both Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Playoffs continue next week for Pennsylvania teams while Ohio teams will kick off playoff action.

But before we look ahead at Week 11, Sports Team 27 shot 14 games this past week. We went back and looked at all the footage and found the best of the best for our Top Plays of the Week.

Watch the video above to see the best five plays.

