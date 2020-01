The Bulldogs defeated South Range, 51-38 Tuesday in Northeast 8 Conference action.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys basketball team defeated South Range, 51-38 in Northeast 8 Conference action Tuesday at Poland High School.

The Bulldogs raced out to an early lead and went up 19-9 at halftime.

With the win, Poland improves to 10-5 on the season, while South Range drops to 9-6 overall.

