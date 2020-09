Sports Team 27 shot 18 games this past week and we looked back at all the footage and found the best of the best in our Top Plays of the Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books here in the Valley.

Ohio teams with five games under their belts while Pennsylvania teams have three.

Nine local teams remain unbeaten with six of those in Ohio and three in PA.

Sports Team 27 shot 18 games this past week and we looked back at all the footage and found the best of the best in our Top Plays of the Week.

Watch the video above to see the best five plays of the week.