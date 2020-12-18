Watch: Crestview’s Perry passes 1,000-point mark in big win over Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview girls basketball team rolled over Campbell, 60-20 Thursday night in a historic game for Rebels’ senior Krista Perry.
Perry entered the night just seven points shy of 1,000 for her career. It took her just a few minutes into the first quarter to reach the mark off a steal and transition layup.
“It makes me really happy to finally get to this spot but it’s all from working hard in the past,” said Perry. “Coming into this, that’s really not what I was worried about. I was worried about getting that team win.”
Perry finished with a game-high 20 points, helping the Rebels improve to 3-2 on the season. Stephanie Coburn added eight points for Crestview and Emily Hill had seven.
“I couldn’t be more excited for Krista,” said Aaron Blatch, Crestview head coach. “If anybody deserves this honor [it’s her], she’s put so much work in with us, on her own, in the weight room, on the court, all year long. Just a tremendous accomplishment for a great player.”
Campbell (0-5) was led by Cayla Marshall with 15 of the team’s 20 points.