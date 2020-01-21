WATCH: ‘Coming through with that grit’ Grove City holds off upset-minded Sharon

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Grove City girls basketball team got all they could handle from Sharon Monday night as the Golden Eagles avoided the upset 44-28 at Sharon High School.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The two teams traded the lead several times throughout the first half but Grove City was able to pull ahead at the break 23-19.

The Golden Eagles never gave the lead up in the 2nd half.

Becca Santom led the way for Grove City with 22 points while Emma Santom added 9.

Grove City improves to 13-1 on the season while Sharon falls to 2-12.