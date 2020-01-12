LIVE NOW /
WATCH: Comeback Kids! Phantoms rally in 3rd period for win over Team USA U17’s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms overcame a three-goal deficit in the 3rd period to force overtime and eventually grab the win over the Team USA U17’s 6-5 Saturday night.

Youngstown trailed 2-0 after the first period and then 5-2 after the 2nd period.

The Phantoms scored 4-straight goals in the 3rd period and overtime thanks to tallies from Georgi Merkulov, Trevor Kuntar, Aiden Gallacher and Jayson Dobay.

Kuntar’s goal was his 22nd of the season.

