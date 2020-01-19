WATCH: Comeback Kids! Phantoms rally from 2 goals down to top Tri-City

The Phantoms scored three straight goals in the 2nd period to erase an early deficit

YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms rallied from a two-goal deficit in the first period Saturday to top Tri-City and split the weekend series at the Covelli Centre 5-3.

Youngstown fell behind 2-0 after the first period but scored three straight goals in the 2nd period to take a 3-2 lead.

But the Storm tied the game in the third period after a goal from Mitchell Miller with just 6:32 left in the frame.

But just over two minutes later, Josh DeLuca found the back of the net to give the Phantoms the lead for good.

Aiden Gallacher added an empty net goal with less than a minute left in the game.