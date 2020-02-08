Live Now
WATCH: Comeback falls short as Windham outlasts Bristol; Church tallies 1K in loss

Sports

Bristol has fallen in each of their last three road outings

jones leads windham past bristol

Matt Church scored his 1,000th point from the free throw line

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – Windham pulls the upset of Bristol by outlasting the Panthers 55-52 in overtime. The Bombers have now won 4 consecutive games for the second time this year.

Matt Church reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career in the second quarter for Bristol. The Panthers have cruised through the NAC schedule as they saw their first blemish tonight (11-1).

Bristol (13-4) is set to meet Chalker tomorrow in Southington.

Windham (9-9) will play next at home against Badger on Tuesday.

