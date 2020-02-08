WATCH: Comeback falls short as Windham outlasts Bristol; Church tallies 1K in loss

Matt Church scored his 1,000th point from the free throw line
WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – Windham pulls the upset of Bristol by outlasting the Panthers 55-52 in overtime. The Bombers have now won 4 consecutive games for the second time this year.
Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.
Matt Church reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career in the second quarter for Bristol. The Panthers have cruised through the NAC schedule as they saw their first blemish tonight (11-1).
Bristol (13-4) is set to meet Chalker tomorrow in Southington.
Windham (9-9) will play next at home against Badger on Tuesday.