WATCH: Columbiana rolls past McDonald with huge first half

Columbiana got a big win Friday night as they topped McDonald

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana Clippers got their first win of the season Friday night as they topped McDonald 41-14.

The win moves the Clippers to 1-1 on the year while the Blue Devils fall to 0-2.

Columbiana travels to Springfield next week while McDonald hosts Crestview.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best player in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.