WATCH: Columbiana boys rally to win conference title

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – “Resilient,” that’s how Columbiana head coach Todd Johnson described his team Tuesday night.

The Clippers trailed by 15 points in the 2nd quarter, but rallied to beat Southern 55-46, and clinch, at least a share of the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference title.

“Our kids battle,” says Johnson. “There is no quit in any of these kids, and I learned… no give up. No give up in us.”

Columbiana finished with four players in double figures, and were led by Hunter Zentner’s 16 points. Sean Whitehead added 13, Matthew Mazei chipped in 12, and Dalton Whitehair finished with 11 points for the Clippers.

Southern Local got a game high 24 points from senior Cameron Grodhaus, who also eclipsed 1,000 career points on the night.