WATCH: Coates talks about ‘amazing’ moment scoring first touchdown for Youngstown State

Warren JFK grad Jacob Coates scored his first career touchdown for YSU Saturday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jacob Coates had a night to remember Saturday as his Youngstown State Penguins topped Robert Morris 45-10.

Coates returned a punt 63-yards for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter, his first career touchdown for the Penguins.

Youngstown State is 4-0 for the first time since 2012 and will start their conference schedule next week on the road at Northern Iowa.

