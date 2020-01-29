WATCH: Clark’s 31 fuels Springfield’s 37-point rout of McDonald

Senior Drew Clark poured in 31 points, as the Tigers defeated McDonald, 84-47 Tuesday in MVAC action.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield boys basketball team quickly built a double-digit lead against McDonald and the Tigers went on to win 84-47, Tuesday at Springfield Local High School.

The Tigers defense shut down the Blue Devils and their half-court passing was efficient all night. Senior Drew Clark poured in a game-high 31 points, while Evan Ohlin had 26 points. Clay Medvec also scored 11 and Beau Brungard 10 for the Tigers.

McDonald senior Zach Rasile put up 22 points, with three triples despite being closely guarded by Brungard the entire night. Jake Portolese also had 15 points.

Springfield improves to 10-6 on the season, while McDonald drops to 14-3 overall.