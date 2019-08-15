WATCH: Chinese Taipei rallies past Youngstown in PONY League World Series

Youngstown fell to Chinese-Taipei 5-4 on Wednesday night in the PONY League World Series

VIDEO COURTESY: PIKEWOOD SPORTS

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Youngstown’s run in the PONY League World Series came to an end Wednesday evening with a 5-4 loss to Chinese-Taipei.

Sun, Yi Lei hit a game-winning home run over the right field scoreboard in the top of the seventh inning.

Chang, Yuan Kai pitched four scoreless innings out of the bullpen to get the win. Chang allowed just one hit and struck out five batters.

Anthony Miller, who ended the game with three hits in four at-bats in the game, singled in Youngstown’s go-ahead run in the second.

Chinese Taipei answered by scoring a run on a wild pitch to tie it at 2-2.

Anthony Malagise blasted a two-run home run to put Youngstown ahead 4-2.

Chinese Taipei scored one in the fourth, but Youngstown held onto the lead for the next two innings.

In the sixth, Chinese Taipei tied the game when pinch runner Lin, Po Yu came around to score from second base on a ground out to the pitcher.

Anthony Miller tossed four 2/3 innings when he reached the pitch limit. Miller struck out and walked five. He was relieved by Stephen Tarnoci, who suffered the loss in two 1/3 innings of work.

Youngstown is eliminated from the bracket with a second loss to Chinese Taipei.

Chinese Taipei will see itself in the Pony League World Series Championship for the second straight year and fifth time in the last six years.

The championship is set for 7 p.m. Thursday and will air live on AT&T SportsNet. Taipei’s opponent will be the winner of the Bay County versus Simi Valley matchup.





