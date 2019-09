YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney came into Liberty Friday night ready to pull out all the stops.

Watch the video above to see Chaney quarterback Delshawn Petrosky turn an errant snap and fumble into a touchdown for the Cowboys.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best player in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.