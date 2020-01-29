WATCH: Chaney boys moving up in latest WKBN Power Rankings

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top 10 high school boys basketball teams in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Half of the teams in our top ten suffered losses last week, resulting in big changes in the latest edition of our WKBN boys high school basketball Power Rankings.

Watch the video above to see our top ten this week.

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top ten high school boys’ basketball teams in the Valley. This includes every team from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

These are the teams we believe have the best chance to make a deep run in the tournament and could contend for a conference championship this season.