HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney boys basketball team dominated in a 64-38 road win over the Howland Tigers Tuesday at Howland High School.

The Cowboys wasted little time building a double-digit lead in the first half and never looked back.

With the win, Chaney improves to 3-2 on the season. Howland is still searching for their first win at 0-4 overall.

