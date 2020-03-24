WATCH: Chaney basketball coach reflects on dream season

Sports Team 27 recently caught up with Chaney Head Coach Marlon McGaughy, who discussed the Cowboys' magical run.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this month, the Chaney Boys Basketball Team won its first District Title since 2001.

The Cowboys held off Struthers 53-50 in the Division II District Championship game.



Chaney improved to 19-6 overall, and punched its ticket to Regionals, seeking a second consecutive 20-win season.

But, due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, the OHSAA postponed all tournament action indefinitely.

Sports Team 27 recently caught up with Chaney Head Coach Marlon McGaughy remotely.

McGaughy offered his thoughts on the Cowboys’ dream season, the disappointing postponement of the postseason, and the bright future for the program.