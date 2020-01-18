WATCH: Champion’s Gumont passes 1,000, but Newton Falls squeaks out win

Champion junior Emma Gumont passed 1,000 career points Saturday, but Newton Falls came away with a 44-39 victory

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls girls basketball team defeated Champion, 44-39 Saturday at Newton Falls High School.

The Tigers trailed 24-20 at halftime, but scored 19 points in the 4th quarter to rally past the Golden Flashes.

Bree Hutson scored a game-high 25 points and Madison Haidet had 9.

Champion junior Emma Gumont entered the day just seven points shy of 1,000 for her career and she reached the milestone moment in the 3rd quarter.

Gumont hit two free throws to hit the mark and was immediately congratulated by her teammates, with a standing ovation from both fan bases.

Gumont finished with 10 points on the day, while Brooke Whitt had 12.