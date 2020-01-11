WATCH: Champion girls stay perfect in AAC play with convincing win over LaBrae

The Golden Flashes quickly built a double-digit lead en route to a 49-22 victory Saturday over the Vikings.

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls basketball team defeated LaBrae, 49-22 Saturday in an All American Conference battle at Champion High School.

The Golden Flashes quickly built a double-digit lead in the first half and did not look after leading 25-12 at the break.

Brooke Whitt led the charge with a game-high 16 points, while Emma Gumont scored 11 and Savannah Dodrill had 10 for the Golden Flashes.

With the win, Champion improves to 12-2 on the season and 5-0 in AAC play. They travel to Liberty next Wednesday for a 7 PM tipoff. Both teams are currently unbeaten in conference play.