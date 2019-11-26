WATCH: Champion girls start district title defense in winning fashion over Struthers

LIVE NOW /
Champion junior Emma Gumont led the way for the Golden Flashes with 20 points in the win

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls basketball team took a six-point lead into the half against Struthers and never looked back as the Golden Flashes topped the Wildcats 48-30 Monday night.

Champion junior Emma Gumont led all-scorers with 20 points in the win.

“She has been our centerpiece since she started,” head coach Michael Cole said after the win. “She isn’t far from 1,000 points as a junior. She has so much potential because of her size, speed and can shoot the ball, she just does a fantastic job.”

“It feels really good just knowing we have a lot of starters coming back,” Gumont said.

The win moves Champion to 1-0 on the young season as Struthers falls to 0-2.

