Watch: Chalker routs Mathews

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN)- The Southington Wildcats dominated the Mathews Mustangs by the score of 48-19.

This game was the first victory of the season for the Wildcats.

Southington improves to 1-6 while Mathews falls to 1-6.

Southington(1-6) hosts Windham next week while Mathews(1-6) travels to Pymatuning Valley.

