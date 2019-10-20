WATCH: Catch me if you can! Broken tackles highlight Week 8’s Top Plays of the Week

Elusiveness takes center stage in Week 8's edition of our Top Plays of the Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We entered Week 8 of the high school football season with three unbeaten teams. The week ended with those three teams still undefeated.

Springfield and Southern are both 8-0 while Wilmington is a perfect 9-0.

Sports Team 27 shot 15 games this past week and we looked back at all the footage and found the best of the best from the week that was.

Watch the video above to see our Top Plays of the Week.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.