Cardiac Cardinals! Mooney goes on 20-2 run to stun Austintown-Fitch in the fourth quarter

AUSTINTOWN, OHIO (WKBN) - The eighth-seeded Austintown Fitch Falcon girls basketball team couldn’t overcome a fast start by the ninth-seeded Hudson Explorers Saturday afternoon as they suffered a 68-43 home loss in Division I Sectional first-round game. The loss closes the Falcons season at 8-15 while the Explorers improve to 9-14 and will advance to face Warren Harding Thursday night in Warren.

“I haven’t seen much of them. For us, it gives us a chance to play some teams we know nothing about. It helps us that it is a fresh thing for us,” Explorers coach Dennis Lawler said of playing Warren. “I know they are good, they have a post player and a guard that are good, so it’s going to be a test for us. Obviously, they are a number one seed for a reason.”

The Falcons were led by freshman guard Zayda Creque who came off the bench to score 20 points including 5 treys in the contest. Ashley Mickey would add 7 points while Daria Williams would grab 9 rebounds to pace the Falcons on the boards.

“Being a freshman is a lot of work to get this far, and a lot of freshmen don’t get this opportunity so it was definitely nerve-racking trying to win this. But it was fun and I can’t wait until next season,” Creque remarked. “In the off-season, I’m going to continue to get better and play a lot of basketball and get stronger.”

“She had five three’s in her first tournament game,” Falcons coach Dan Schnurrenberger stated. “I’m proud of Zayda. Zayda puts in work, she practices hard and she shot the ball well for us tonight. There is a very, very bright future for Zayda Creque in Fitch girls basketball.”

The Explorers utilized a half-court trapping defense to force the Falcons into 13 first-quarter turnovers and 37 total in the game. They turned those Falcon miscues into a quick 15-0 lead and 21-5 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Explorers would stretch their lead out a 23-point advantage with a 7-0 run to start the second quarter and then build a 34-13 lead at the intermission.

“For twenty-three games our kids have played hard. And we put that trapping defense in here in about the last five or six games where we switched up from man-to-man, run and jump and went back to this one because we thought it would help us a little bit more and take away some things,” Lawler explained.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” Schnurrenberger admitted. “But with that being said, we have seen a little bit of a trapping defense before, and we needed someone to step up and take charge and be strong with the basketball.”

The Explorers continued to apply pressure on the Falcons to start the second half as they would go on a 12-4 run to open a 29-point, 46-17 lead halfway through the period. They would lead by 31 at the end of the quarter with a 55-34 advantage.

They would eventually reach a game-high 34-point lead at 59-26 early in the final period. But the Falcons kept fighting as they would close the contest with a 12-4 run to reach the final 25-point deficit.

“We ended up finishing the season with a ten girl rotation, so I’m always proud of the effort the girls give. They have great attitudes,” Schnurrenberger said in conclusion. “I think that’s the first thing you need, to get a full one-hundred percent effort. And when you have that you can build on it and not forget games like this, but remember games like this in the summertime. This is the motivation to flat out get better.”

Ali Menendez would lead the Explorers with 16 points in the game while Anastasia Lawler added 12, including 4 three-pointers. Kate Orazen would chip in with 8 points.