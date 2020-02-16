Cardiac Cardinals! Mooney goes on 20-2 run to stun Austintown-Fitch in the fourth quarter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney boys basketball team defended their home court Saturday and grabbed a win over Austintown-Fitch 57-44.
Watch the video above for highlights of the game.
Trailing by 7 heading to the fourth quarter, Mooney responded by outscoring Fitch 20-2 in the final frame to cruise to the win.
Mike Pelini led the way for the Cardinals with 18 points while Devon Jenkins chipped in 13.
For Fitch, Todd Simons had a game-high 24 points.
Mooney improves to 10-10 while Fitch falls to 10-10.