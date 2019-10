Watch the video to see the go-ahead goal for the Cardinals.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s Chloe Kalina scored the game-winning goal with under seven minutes to play, in the Cardinals’ 2-1 win over Poland in the Division II Girls’ Soccer District Semifinals.

Canfield improves to 16-2 overall on the season. The Cardinals advance to face West Branch in the Division II District Final Thursday at 7PM at Niles McKinley High School.