WATCH: Canfield uses late winner to complete undefeated conference schedule

Canfield capped off a perfect AAC schedule Monday night with a win over Howland

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls soccer team capped off an undefeated conference schedule Monday night with a 3-1 win over Howland.

The Tigers got off on the front foot early when Maddie McClain slammed home a rebound to make it 1-0 Howland.

But later in the half, Chloe Kalina headed home a corner to level the score heading to the half.

The score would stay deadlocked until just under 10 minutes to go in the half when Hannah Stein took advantage of a ball in the box to give the Cardinals the lead.

Stein would add another minute later to finish off the two-goal night.

Canfield improves to 14-1 this season and 8-0 in the AAC Red Tier. They’re ranked fourth in the latest Division II statewide girls soccer poll.

Howland falls to 8-4-1.