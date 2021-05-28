Watch: Canfield standout sets new meet record at Division I Regional Track and Field Championships

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield junior Nick Plant set the new Region 1 and stadium record in the 800 meter run at the Division I Regional Track and Field at Austintown-Fitch High School Friday night.

Plant blew the competition away with a time of 1:50.59, over five seconds faster than second place.

Plant blew the competition away with a time of 1:50.59, over five seconds faster than second place.

The previous stadium record was 1:52.13 set in 2015, and the Region 1 record of 1:52.19 has stood since 1997.

With the win, Plant punches his ticket to the State Championships which are slated for next week.