Watch: Canfield standout sets new meet record at Division I Regional Track and Field Championships

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield junior Nick Plant set the new Region 1 and stadium record in the 800 meter run at the Division I Regional Track and Field at Austintown-Fitch High School Friday night.

Watch the video above to see some of the race and reaction from the Cardinals’ junior.

Plant blew the competition away with a time of 1:50.59, over five seconds faster than second place.

The previous stadium record was 1:52.13 set in 2015, and the Region 1 record of 1:52.19 has stood since 1997.

With the win, Plant punches his ticket to the State Championships which are slated for next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com