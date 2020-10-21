WATCH: Canfield seeking revenge over St. Vincent-St. Mary; trip to Sweet 16

QB Broc Lowry scored three total touchdowns for Canfield on Friday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Unbeaten Canfield must top six-time state champion St. Vincent-St. Mary in the regional quarterfinals this Friday.

The Cardinals defeated Kenston 28-10 on the Game of the Week.

The Irish have outscored their two playoff opponents (Akron Springfield and West Geauga), 116-6. They also topped the Cardinals in the 2017 Regional Final.

Watch the video above to hear from Canfield about their matchup with SVSM.

Division III Region 9 Quarterfinals (Oct. 23)

8 Geneva (7-1) at 1 Chardon (7-0)

5 Aurora (6-2) at 4 New Philadelphia (6-1)

10 Dover (4-4) at 2 Streetsboro (7-0)

6 St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-2) at 3 Canfield (7-0)

St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-2) at Canfield (7-0)

Team Statistics

Scoring offense: SVSM, 35.9; Canfield, 31.0

Scoring defense: Canfield, 11.0; SVSM, 15.3

Playoff History

St. Vincent-St. Mary Irish

24th trip to playoffs (11th in 12 years)

45-17 (63rd playoff game in school history)

Last regional title: 2017 (12 championships)

Canfield Cardinals

12th playoff trip (third in last four years)

26th playoff matchup (14-11)

Last regional title: 2005