WATCH: Canfield seeking revenge over St. Vincent-St. Mary; trip to Sweet 16

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Unbeaten Canfield must top six-time state champion St. Vincent-St. Mary in the regional quarterfinals this Friday.
The Cardinals defeated Kenston 28-10 on the Game of the Week.
The Irish have outscored their two playoff opponents (Akron Springfield and West Geauga), 116-6. They also topped the Cardinals in the 2017 Regional Final.
Watch the video above to hear from Canfield about their matchup with SVSM.
Division III Region 9 Quarterfinals (Oct. 23)
8 Geneva (7-1) at 1 Chardon (7-0)
5 Aurora (6-2) at 4 New Philadelphia (6-1)
10 Dover (4-4) at 2 Streetsboro (7-0)
6 St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-2) at 3 Canfield (7-0)
St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-2) at Canfield (7-0)
Team Statistics
Scoring offense: SVSM, 35.9; Canfield, 31.0
Scoring defense: Canfield, 11.0; SVSM, 15.3
Playoff History
St. Vincent-St. Mary Irish
24th trip to playoffs (11th in 12 years)
45-17 (63rd playoff game in school history)
Last regional title: 2017 (12 championships)
Canfield Cardinals
12th playoff trip (third in last four years)
26th playoff matchup (14-11)
Last regional title: 2005