WATCH: Canfield holds off Chaney behind strong performances from Dye, Lowry

The Cardinals overcame a four-point halftime deficit to beat the Cowboys, 56-55 Tuesday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys basketball team held off Chaney, 56-55 Tuesday in a big early season matchup at Canfield High School.

The Cardinals trailed by four at halftime but used a strong offensive performance in the second half to rally past the Cowboys.

Trey Dye led the way for the Cardinals with 20 points, while Chase Lowry had 14 points and 7 rebounds. Joe Bruno also chipped in 8 points and 3 assists.

Cameron Lawrence paced the Cowboys with 15 points, while William Brown and Quincy Jones had 12 points apiece.

The Cardinals improve to 3-1 on the season, as Chaney drops to 2-2.