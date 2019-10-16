Live Now
WATCH: Canfield heading to Sectional Final with win over Girard

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys soccer team is heading to the Sectional Final of the Division II Niles District after the Cardinals topped Girard 4-0 Tuesday night.

The game remained scoreless for most of the first half until Adam Schrock slotted home the game’s first goal from about 15-yards out to make it 1-0.

The score stayed that way heading into the half.

Schrock scored his 2nd of the game about four minutes into the 2nd half from the penalty spot to make it 2-0.

David Schmidt and Zack Ahmed added the other two goals for Canfield.

#7 Canfield advances to play #2 Poland in the Sectional Final Saturday at 1PM.

