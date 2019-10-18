Watch: Canfield girls rout Salem to set up District clash with rival Poland

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls soccer defeated Salem, 10-0 Thursday in a Division II Sectional Final at Bob Dove Field.

The Cardinals started fast offensively with six first-half goals, and continued their strong performance in the second half.

Senior captains Hannah Stein (3) and Chloe Kalina (2) combined for five goals on the night. Rounding out the scoring for Canfield was Morgan Carey, Alli Malinky, Kailey Charnesky, Lauren Yohman, and Addy Masters.

In total, Canfield outshot Salem 37 -1. With the win, the Cardinals advance to play rival Poland in the Division II District Semifinals. Kickoff set for 7 PM Monday night back at Canfield High School.