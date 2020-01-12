WATCH: Canfield edges Poland in first installment of the Battle of 224

Canfield got the best of their rival Poland in the Battle of 224 Saturday night

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield got the best of their bitter rival Poland Saturday night as the Cardinals topped the Bulldogs 35-33 in the Battle of 224.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Canfield led by 1 at the break but let the lead slip away to Poland before a late rally gave the Cardinals the lead for good.

Joe Bruno led the way for Canfield with 14 points in the win.

Poland was led by Zach Kassam with 13 points in the loss.

The two teams meet again in the final game of the regular season.