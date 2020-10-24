Watch: Canfield, Akron SVSM in defensive battle before game postponed

The game will resume Saturday night at 7:30 P.M.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Cardinals hosted Akron Saint-Vincent Saint-Mary Friday night in the regional semifinals of the OHSAA High School Football playoffs.

The Cardinals were trailing 6-0 in the second quarter, when multiple lightning delays forced the game to be postponed.

The game will resume Saturday night at 7:30 P.M.

Watch the extended highlights before the postponement in the video above.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.