CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell football team defeated Valley Christian, 25-6 Friday at Campbell Memorial High School.

The Red Devils debuted their new turf field in style with a convincing win over the Eagles.

Campbell (1-0) travels to Columbus next week to take on Bexley, while Valley Christian hosts Warren JFK in Week 2.

