Watch: Poland hands South Range loss in Northeast 8 debut

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland took care of South Range at home Friday night, winning by the score of 27-7.

The Raiders scored seven points early in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs answered with 27 unanswered points and never looked back.

Poland (3-1) travels to Niles next Friday while South Range (2-2) hosts Girard.

